Video: Notre Dame hypes new uniforms with ‘The Hangover’ spoof

The newest uniforms for Notre Dame football’s Shamrock Series have been unveiled, and the Fighting Irish really went all-out for the big announcement this time.

Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series is an annual tradition where the team plays in a unique venue and wears alternate uniforms. This year, the Irish are facing BYU on Oct. 8 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. For many people, the first movie that comes to mind when they think of Vegas is “The Hangover.” Notre Dame created an elaborate spoof of one of the famous scenes of that comedy classic.

The video stars Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr., both Notre Dame alumni, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and star players Isaiah Foskey and Michael Mayer.

Some guys CAN handle Vegas Feel It. October 8 pic.twitter.com/HdzdAOaCDs — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 27, 2022

You can tell a lot of effort went into that. Notre Dame did a nice job leading up to the announcement, too. They made a couple of subtle references to “The Hangover” with tweets on Tuesday, but very few people saw the spoof coming.

Hey Guys—You ready to let the dogs out? 👀 https://t.co/t7vAYQfBQw — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 26, 2022

The Shamrock Series is a big recruiting tool for Notre Dame, and they do not take it lightly. It is going to be a challenge for them to live up to this year’s work in future seasons.