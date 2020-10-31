Video: Taulia Tagovailoa breaks loose for impressive touchdown run

Tua Tagovailoa isn’t the only quarterback in the family with dual-threat skills.

Tua’s younger brother Taulia showed off his impressive rushing ability during Maryland’s game against Minnesota on Friday night.

Taulia’s Terrapins had the ball at the Minnesota 39 midway through the first quarter at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md. Taulia took a snap in the shotgun, spun around to avoid the rush, and sped into the end zone for a long touchdown run.

IT'S TAULIA TIME! @tauliaa12 shows off his speed running yards for the @TerpsFootball TD! pic.twitter.com/y7bYcFQhOk — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 30, 2020

As of late in the first quarter, Taulia already was 7/8 for 145 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 64 yards and the TD.

Maryland was quickly showing that their ugly 43-3 loss to Northwestern may have been an aberration.