Gary Patterson steps down as TCU head coach

Gary Patterson, one of the longest-tenured coaches in college football, is stepping aside at TCU.

Patterson and TCU have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that TCU had wanted Patterson to stay on for the rest of the season, but he refused. TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati confirmed this in a statement, adding that Patterson would assist the team as they transition under interim coach Jerry Kill.

TCU AD Jeremiah Donati statement on Gary Patterson’s departure: pic.twitter.com/nxYromrStC — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) October 31, 2021

Patterson has been a mainstay at TCU. The Horned Frogs were just entering Conference USA when he became head coach in 2000, and it’s safe to say they would not have risen to the Big 12 without his guidance. He departs with a 181-79 record as TCU coach, including a 13-0 season in 2010 that ended with a Rose Bowl victory. TCU’s fortunes had declined in recent seasons, and the team is just 3-5 so far in 2021.

The 61-year-old has been the subject of retirement rumors for some time, though he’s had a great way of refuting them in years past. This time, it sounds like Patterson is ready to step aside, though it remains to be seen if this is a break or a permanent retirement.

Photo: Bobak Ha’Eri/Wikimedia via CC-By-SA-3.0