New candidate emerges for Virginia head coach job

The Virginia Cavaliers had their eye on Tony Elliott for their head coach vacancy, but there may be another candidate in the mix now.

Elliott, who is Clemson’s offensive coordinator, has been described as Virginia’s top choice for the job. The school even reportedly offered him the position, but they’re waiting to hear back an answer.

In the meantime, Virginia reportedly is working on a backup plan.

Football Scoop’s John Brice reported Thursday that the Cavaliers are speaking with Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.

Gattis has received plenty of positive attention for his good work with Michigan this season. He won the Broyles Award this season, which is awarded to the top assistant coach in college football.

Gattis, 37, played safety at Wake Forest. He has mostly worked as a wide receivers coach/offensive coordinator. He has had stops at Penn State and Alabama prior to Michigan, where he has coached since 2019.

Virginia is in the market for a new head coach after Bronco Mendenhall surprisingly resigned last week. They are 6-6 this season.

Photo: Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis watches warmups before a game against Northern Illinois at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK