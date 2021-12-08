Report: Virginia closing in on top choice for football coach

The Virginia Cavaliers appear to be close to hiring a new football coach.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has emerged as the leading candidate for the Virginia job, according to Chris Low and Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. The two sides are interested enough that a contract could be finalized as early as Wednesday.

Elliott had landed in Charlottesville on Wednesday to participate in a job interview. The fact that he was accompanied by his family seemed to be a significant hint that this might go beyond a simple interview.

Tony Elliott and family have arrived in Charlottesville where he’ll interview for the #UVA football job. pic.twitter.com/qrwc0gcwoU — Mike Barber (@RTD_MikeBarber) December 8, 2021

Elliott has become highly-regarded as an offensive mind throughout college football. He’s been Clemson’s primary play-caller on offense for seven seasons, and claimed the Broyles Award as the country’s top assistant in 2017.

Notably, if Elliott did become Virginia’s head coach, it would mean Clemson will lose both its offensive and defensive coordinators to head coaching jobs this offseason.