Warren Sapp denies report about coaching with Deion Sanders

A bombshell report on Tuesday claimed Deion Sanders is assembling one of the most star-studded coaching staffs in college football history, but all of the subjects of that report have blasted it as being inaccurate.

Joe Cook of 16 WAPT News reported that Warren Sapp and Terrell Owens have agreed to serve as assistants on Sanders’ staff at Jackson State. Sanders immediately denied it and blasted Cook for the inaccurate information. Sapp responded to numerous tweets insisting he will not be coaching at Jackson State. He shared the same message to Tampa Bay area reporter Katherine Smith.

Just spoke to @WarrenSapp and he told me he will not be coaching at Jackson State https://t.co/TNFFZhihGT — Katherine Smith (@katsmithsports) September 22, 2020

Owens chastised the media for not letting Sanders complete his hiring process, which was an interesting way of wording things.

U see WE still have to work doubly hard do what we do. Didn’t even let u go through “ur hiring” process. Coach Prime u know I’m here if u need me. Congrats! But yeh #FAKENEWS Shame on @FOXSports https://t.co/qGKS9HwkY0 — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) September 22, 2020

So what is going on? Cook deleted his initial tweet and called his false report a “learning experience.” It’s unclear if he was fed bad information, but it’s interesting that Sanders has yet to announce his coaching staff.

It’s possible that there are legal and/or contractual issues still playing out and that Owens and/or Sapp actually will join Sanders’ staff. Or, perhaps the information truly was inaccurate. We should know before long.