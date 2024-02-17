Washington loads up staff with another NFL coach’s son

The Washington Huskies’ coaching staff is starting to look like an elite club made up of sons of NFL coaches.

The Huskies are adding former Washington Commanders assistant Luke Del Rio to the staff as an offensive analyst, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. Del Rio, the son of longtime NFL player and coach Jack Del Rio, is the third son of a prominent NFL coach to join the staff since Jedd Fisch took over.

The Univ. of Washington has hired ex-Commanders assistant Luke Del Rio as an offensive analyst, per source. So the son of Jack Del Rio joins the sons of Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll on Jedd Fisch’s first Huskies staff. Fisch promised heavy NFL influence in Seattle and … ✅ — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 16, 2024

Brennan Carroll, the son of ex-Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, had been Fisch’s offensive coordinator at Arizona and followed him to Washington to take up the same position. The Huskies went on to add Bill Belichick’s son Steve to the staff as their defensive coordinator.

Washington’s staff will have no shortage of coaching pedigree in 2024. Whether it leads to results remains to be seen, but it makes for a very impressive set of family ties.