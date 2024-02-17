 Skip to main content
Washington loads up staff with another NFL coach’s son

February 16, 2024
by Grey Papke
A Washington Huskies football helmet

Nov 25, 2016; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington Huskies helmet sits during a game against the Washington State Cougars during the second half at Martin Stadium. The Huskies won 45-17. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies’ coaching staff is starting to look like an elite club made up of sons of NFL coaches.

The Huskies are adding former Washington Commanders assistant Luke Del Rio to the staff as an offensive analyst, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. Del Rio, the son of longtime NFL player and coach Jack Del Rio, is the third son of a prominent NFL coach to join the staff since Jedd Fisch took over.

Brennan Carroll, the son of ex-Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, had been Fisch’s offensive coordinator at Arizona and followed him to Washington to take up the same position. The Huskies went on to add Bill Belichick’s son Steve to the staff as their defensive coordinator.

Washington’s staff will have no shortage of coaching pedigree in 2024. Whether it leads to results remains to be seen, but it makes for a very impressive set of family ties.

