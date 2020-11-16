Will Muschamp buyout details revealed

South Carolina’s decision to fire coach Will Muschamp on Sunday will prove to be a fairly expensive one for the school.

The details of Muschamp’s buyout were revealed after the Gamecocks fired their coach midway through his fifth season at the school. According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Muschamp’s buyout is just above $13 million. It had been cut slightly when the school last amended his contract.

While a hefty price to pay, the Gamecocks had their reasons. Kendall notes that school administrators were growing concerned that ongoing fan apathy could ultimately cost South Carolina more than it would to just pay the buyout now.

The Gamecocks are a miserable 2-5, and have given up at least 48 points in three consecutive games. Muschamp’s efforts to get fans onside appear to have fallen flat as well. The administration was left with little choice but to move on.