Wisconsin QB on crutches after exiting game with injury

Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was seen on crutches on the sideline of his team’s game against Alabama on Saturday after he suffered an injury in the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc.

Van Dyke tried to scramble for a first down on a 3rd-and-7 play four minutes into the game. As he neared the sideline, he was tackled and got hurt. Van Dyke grabbed his right knee immediately and was removed from the game.

Tyler Van Dyke is being looked at on the sideline after this hit pic.twitter.com/vxMl1OYpSM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 14, 2024

The flag on the play was for defensive holding, which helped move the Badgers into field goal range.

Braedyn Locke entered the game in place of Van Dyke, and Wisconsin finished off the drive with a field goal.

Tyler Van Dyke returns to the sideline on crutches for Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/R4fsiyEZKF — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 14, 2024

Van Dyke is a transfer from Miami and in his first season with Wisconsin. He was 5/5 for 15 yards prior to getting hurt.