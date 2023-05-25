Zach Wilson’s brother announces where he will play college football

Zach Wilson is having a rough go of things right now with the New York Jets, but his younger brother is ready to save the family name.

Isaac Wilson, a four-star QB prospect from Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah, announced to social media this week that he is remaining in the state for college. He has committed to play for the University of Utah.

I’m committing to Utah!!! Thanks to everyone that has helped me through this process. #goutes pic.twitter.com/jvE0sYYkQA — Isaac Wilson (@Isaac_kawika) May 25, 2023

The No. 22 quarterback prospect in the 2024 class (per 247 Sports), Isaac threw for 3,772 yards with 40 touchdowns and 17 interceptions for Corner Canyon last season. Here are a few of Isaac’s highlights (where you can see some of his poise in the pocket and his ability to make plays).

4-star Corner Canyon QB Isaac Wilson @Isaac_kawika has committed to play for @Utah_Football. pic.twitter.com/B4BAlf1rXh — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) May 25, 2023

Isaac’s brother, the Jets signal-caller Zach, also attended college in the state at BYU. On top of that, their father Michael played defensive tackle for the University of Utah from 1992-95 (per The Salt Lake Tribune).

The former No. 2 overall pick Zach just lost his starting job for the coming season with the Jets. But Isaac should get a chance to compete for Utah’s starting job when he arrives in 2024, especially since current Utes QB Cameron Rising will likely be out of the picture by then.