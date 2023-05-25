 Skip to main content
Zach Wilson’s brother announces where he will play college football

May 25, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Zach Wilson holds up a ball

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws during warmups before an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Zach Wilson is having a rough go of things right now with the New York Jets, but his younger brother is ready to save the family name.

Isaac Wilson, a four-star QB prospect from Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah, announced to social media this week that he is remaining in the state for college. He has committed to play for the University of Utah.

The No. 22 quarterback prospect in the 2024 class (per 247 Sports), Isaac threw for 3,772 yards with 40 touchdowns and 17 interceptions for Corner Canyon last season. Here are a few of Isaac’s highlights (where you can see some of his poise in the pocket and his ability to make plays).

Isaac’s brother, the Jets signal-caller Zach, also attended college in the state at BYU. On top of that, their father Michael played defensive tackle for the University of Utah from 1992-95 (per The Salt Lake Tribune).

The former No. 2 overall pick Zach just lost his starting job for the coming season with the Jets. But Isaac should get a chance to compete for Utah’s starting job when he arrives in 2024, especially since current Utes QB Cameron Rising will likely be out of the picture by then.

Isaac WilsonUtah FootballZach Wilson
