Zachariah and Zion Branch appear to have chosen their new school

USC standouts Zachariah and Zion Branch appear to have reached a decision on their new school.

Zion Branch revealed on Instagram Sunday that he has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs for the 2025 season.

Zachariah Branch had not yet announced his intention as of Sunday, but the two were expected to be a package deal. Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported that Zachariah also planned to commit to Georgia.

Former USC star wide receiver Zachariah Branch is committing to Georgia, sources tell @CBSSports/@247Sports https://t.co/P55CZAk8KN pic.twitter.com/pl7rR9KCba — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 5, 2025

Both brothers are big gets for Georgia, as the school faced some stiff competition for their services once both entered the transfer portal. The Bulldogs will certainly have the talent to compete for another championship, though it does remain to be seen who will be playing quarterback for them next year.

Zachariah is a former 5-star wide receiver prospect and one of the top players available in the portal. The 5-foot-10 wide receiver had 47 catches for 503 yards as a sophomore this season. Zion, a former 4-star prospect, appeared in 21 games across two seasons as a safety at USC. He had 19 total tackles and a sack this year.