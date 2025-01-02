Zachariah and Zion Branch have visit with ACC school lined up

USC star wide receiver Zachariah Branch and his brother Zion are weighing their options after entering the transfer portal last month, and they have a visit scheduled with a top ACC school.

The Branch brothers are expected to visit Miami this week, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. They have already visited Georgia and Arizona State.

Zachariah and Zion are expected to be a package deal. Zachariah is a former 5-star prospect and one of the top players available in the transfer portal. The 5-foot-10 wide receiver had 47 catches for 503 yards as a sophomore this season. He also has elite speed and was an All-American returner as a freshman in 2023, when he averaged 20.8 yards per punt return and had two return touchdowns.

Zion, a former 4-star prospect, appeared in 21 games across two seasons as a safety at USC. He had 19 total tackles and a sack this year.

USC had a disappointing 7-6 season this year, though it ended with a win over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl. Riley has seemingly lost momentum in his third year as the head coach of the Trojans, but the team finally got some good news recently.