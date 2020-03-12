Tom Hanks ends positive coronavirus update with ‘A League of Their Own’ quote

Tom Hanks issued a statement over Twitter Thursday to update his fans on his status.

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced Wednesday that the two tested positive for coronavirus after feeling ill while in Australia.

In his latest note, Hanks shared a photo of the two together and added this statement:

“Hello folks. Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx”

Man, Hanks ended the statement with the classic line from “A League of Their Own” is tremendous. He has starred in numerous great movies, and his role as Jimmy Dugan stands up with any of them.

Here’s the video in case you want to watch it again: