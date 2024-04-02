 Skip to main content
Famous Little Leaguer resurfaces and he’s still hitting dingers

April 2, 2024
by Larry Brown
Al Delia smiling

Famous Little League player Alfred Delia has resurfaced, and the kid is still hitting dingers.

You may recall six years ago when Delia went viral for his awesome introduction at a Little League regional game. Delia, who played for Middletown, New Jersey, confidently stated that he hits dingers.

“Hi, my name is Alfred Delia. At home they call me ‘Big Al,’ and I hit dingers.”

Now Delia is a senior at Red Bank Catholic High School in New Jersey. He hit a home run while leading his team to a 7-2 victory over Rumson-Fair Haven Monday in their season opener.

They no longer call Delia “Big Al” because he’s not that big. But his swing is still sweet.

You can see for yourself.

Alfred Delia
