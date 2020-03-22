pixel 1
Sunday, March 22, 2020

This Frank Caliendo-Joey Mulinaro collaboration impression video of Bill Belichick and Andrew Luck is great

March 22, 2020
by Larry Brown

Frank Caliendo Jon Gruden

Frank Caliendo is doing his part to help keep people entertained as they stay home during the coronavirus pandemic. He has been posting several funny impression videos on social media, and one of his videos was a collaboration that stood out.

Caliendo and fellow impressionist/comedian Joey Mulinaro collaborated on this mock phone call between Bill Belichick and Andrew Luck. Caliendo plays Belichick, while Mulinaro plays Luck. Enjoy.

If you like that, you’ll really enjoy Caliendo pretending to do Pat Summerall and John Madden calling a viral video of a couple combining to be a horse.

And finally we have videos of Caliendo doing impressions while reading Adam Schefter tweets.

Nice job Frank, and great work between you and Joey.

H/T CrabMan

