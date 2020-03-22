This Frank Caliendo-Joey Mulinaro collaboration impression video of Bill Belichick and Andrew Luck is great
Frank Caliendo is doing his part to help keep people entertained as they stay home during the coronavirus pandemic. He has been posting several funny impression videos on social media, and one of his videos was a collaboration that stood out.
Caliendo and fellow impressionist/comedian Joey Mulinaro collaborated on this mock phone call between Bill Belichick and Andrew Luck. Caliendo plays Belichick, while Mulinaro plays Luck. Enjoy.
Bill Belichick Calls Andrew Luck
collab with @JoeyMulinaro pic.twitter.com/2sbqnhGRPc
— Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) March 19, 2020
If you like that, you’ll really enjoy Caliendo pretending to do Pat Summerall and John Madden calling a viral video of a couple combining to be a horse.
SOUND ON
Pat Summerall and John Madden watch this viral video.
Wait for it. https://t.co/R3tHjhpCnJ pic.twitter.com/nMjuGPXPWC
— Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) March 23, 2020
And finally we have videos of Caliendo doing impressions while reading Adam Schefter tweets.
Reading Adam Schefter tweets as @AdamSchefter. #FirstAttempt pic.twitter.com/w1ZWjvxAWy
— Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) March 17, 2020
Reading @AdamSchefter tweets as Adam SANDLER pic.twitter.com/91QMpiKhrv
— Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) March 21, 2020
Nice job Frank, and great work between you and Joey.
H/T CrabMan