Lindsey Vonn now dating new boyfriend after PK Subban breakup

Lindsey Vonn is dating someone new after her recent breakup with PK Subban.
Vonn is dating actor Diego Osorio, who is also the founder of a tequila company. Page Six shared photos of the two walking together in New York City.
Vonn, 36, was
Danica Patrick will be a part of this year’s Indy 500, only she will have a different role from usual.
Patrick was announced on Wednesday as the driver of the pace car. She will be driving a Corvette Stingray.
From leading the race
Tom Brady has his eyes on one specific game in the NFL schedule, just like so many of us.
The Buccaneers posted a photo on their Instagram story of Brady and included a graphic of the Bucs and New England Patriots, who will play on Oct. 3.
The Miami Heat scuffled a bit during the regular season and enter the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. That isn’t denting Jimmy Butler’s confidence one bit.
The Heat star had a warning for potential foes wh
Bruce Arians has retired once as an NFL head coach. It doesn’t sound like he’s ready to do it again anytime soon.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach dismissed the notion that his future is tied to quarterback Tom Brady’s, sug
The NBA got everything it wanted and then some on Wednesday with the play-in game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.
According to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, the Lakers-Warriors play-in drew 5.6 million viewers