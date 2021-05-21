Lindsey Vonn now dating new boyfriend after PK Subban breakup

Lindsey Vonn is dating someone new after her recent breakup with PK Subban.

Vonn is dating actor Diego Osorio, who is also the founder of a tequila company. Page Six shared photos of the two walking together in New York City.

Vonn, 36, was previously dating Subban. She and Subban began dating in 2018 and got engaged a year later. The two announced their breakup in December.

Vonn has also dated Tiger Woods.

The former skier has won a gold medal and two bronzes at the Olympics during her skiing career. She announced her retirement in 2019 due to injuries.