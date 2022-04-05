Video shows youth basketball players attacking ref after game

Police in Georgia are investigating an incident that took place over the weekend in which several youth basketball players attacked a referee.

A video that surfaced on social media showed players punching and kicking a referee following a basketball game at Stronghold Christian Church in Lithonia, Ga., on Sunday. The clip appears to show the referee trying to defend himself before he eventually ends up on the ground with several people beating on him. You can see the video at TMZ.

The pastor of the Stronghold Christian Church released a statement addressing the incident on Monday.

“It is truly unfortunate about the turn of events that took place during the basketball game held at our facility this weekend,” the pastor said, according to WSB-TV 2 in Atlanta. “While we cannot control people, it is our hope and prayer that those who enter our facility will conduct themselves in the best manner.”

Witnesses described the event as an AAU basketball game, but an AAU representative told WSB-TV that the game was not associated with the organization.

A spokesperson for the DeKalb County Police Department told TMZ that officers responded to the scene following reports of an assault. The incident is under investigation. It’s unclear if there were any serious injuries.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time we have seen a referee attacked during a youth sporting event.