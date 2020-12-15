Emmanuel Duron suspended from athletics as punishment for attacking referee

Emmanuel Duron, the high school football player who attacked a referee earlier this month, has been disciplined for his actions.

Duron was ejected from Edinburg High School’s win over Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Dec. 3. He later returned to the field and slammed into referee Fred Gracia as retribution for the ejection. Gracia was in concussion protocol and had his shoulder examined for issues.

A day after his actions on the field, Duron was charged with assault at the Edinburg Municipal Court and posted a $10,000 bond.

Now, the executive committee for the University Interscholastic League has handed down discipline.

Duron has been suspended from all athletics for the rest of the school year. The school’s head football coach, J.J. Leija, was placed on probation for the next school year. And the school was reprimanded and received probation for athletic activities for the next two years.

Duron was a standout defensive lineman in football and is also a top wrestler. Edinburg was removed from the playoffs following Duron’s actions. Duron still faces possible legal consequences.