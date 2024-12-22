Funny video shows Bobby Wagner get stuck in camera well

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner has been through a lot during his 13-year NFL career, but the veteran experienced something new on Sunday.

Wagner got stuck in a camera well during the second half of the Commanders’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. Several teammates had to come over to help Wagner find his way out of the collection of equipment.

Wagner got stuck in the camera unit pic.twitter.com/3IILTlr4w7 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 22, 2024

It is not uncommon for players to crash into camera equipment or photographers on the sideline. We can’t remember many times we saw a player get trapped in a camera well, however.

Wagner has been one of the best linebackers in football for over a decade. If you play long enough, these types of things (apparently) happen.