12 teams in attendance for Odell Beckham Jr. workout

March 11, 2023
by Dan Benton
Odell Beckham Jr. in a blue jersey

Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. held a workout in Arizona on Friday and a total of 12 NFL teams sent representatives.

Among them were all three of Beckham’s former employers, the New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns.

Interestingly, the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones, who have been very vocal about wanting Beckham to join their club, were not one of the teams in attendance.

The Cowboys were among the teams Beckham visited last season before ultimately sitting out the year as he recovered from a torn ACL. He also met with the Giants and Buffalo Bills.

Despite the injury history, the 30-year-old Beckham is widely considered one of the best wide receivers available in free agency. That was again on display during his workout, where OBJ allegedly looked explosive and increasingly muscular.

In 96 career games, Beckham has hauled in 531 receptions for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns. However, his last 1,000-yard season came in 2019 and his last double-digit touchdown season came in 2016.

