#pounditThursday, March 9, 2023

Odell Beckham Jr. to work out for NFL teams ahead of free agency

March 9, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Odell Beckham on the field for warmups

Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. has remained unsigned since tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl in February 2022, but it seems like he is ready to finally join a team.

Beckham is set to workout for teams on Friday in Arizona, according to a few reports.

Numerous teams are expected to attend the workout. The New York Giants and New England Patriots are among the teams expected to be present.

Beckham teased a potential signing all throughout last fall. He was the subject of rumors and interest from players on playoff teams. He seemed close to signing with the Dallas Cowboys, but the team had an issue once they did a medical check of the receiver’s knee.

Now 13 months removed from his knee injury, Beckham may finally be healed to the point where a team will feel confident signing him. He would still have an entire second offseason to rehab and prepare for the 2023 season.

Beckham caught 44 passes for 537 yards and 5 touchdowns in the 2021 season. The 30-year-old achieved most of those stats with the Rams after forcing a trade away from the Browns.

Odell BeckhamOdell Beckham Jr.
