Odell Beckham Jr. to work out for NFL teams ahead of free agency

Odell Beckham Jr. has remained unsigned since tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl in February 2022, but it seems like he is ready to finally join a team.

Beckham is set to workout for teams on Friday in Arizona, according to a few reports.

Free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. will hold a workout for NFL teams Friday in Arizona, per sources. Beckham is now more than 13 months removed from ACL reconstruction, ready to play … and free to sign at any time. pic.twitter.com/Twp2uX0U2f — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2023

Numerous teams are expected to attend the workout. The New York Giants and New England Patriots are among the teams expected to be present.

Beckham teased a potential signing all throughout last fall. He was the subject of rumors and interest from players on playoff teams. He seemed close to signing with the Dallas Cowboys, but the team had an issue once they did a medical check of the receiver’s knee.

Now 13 months removed from his knee injury, Beckham may finally be healed to the point where a team will feel confident signing him. He would still have an entire second offseason to rehab and prepare for the 2023 season.

Beckham caught 44 passes for 537 yards and 5 touchdowns in the 2021 season. The 30-year-old achieved most of those stats with the Rams after forcing a trade away from the Browns.