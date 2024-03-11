 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, March 10, 2024

49ers letting go of key defensive piece

March 10, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
The San Francisco 49ers logo at midfield

Nov 12, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; A general overall view of the San Francisco 49ers logo at midfield at Levi’s Stadium prior to the game against the New York Giants. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end Arik Armstead’s almost decade-long run with the San Francisco 49ers is coming to an end.

Armstead will be released by the 49ers and explore free agency, according to a report Sunday from Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz. Armstead and the Niners reportedly “came close” to a new contract before the two sides ultimately decided to part ways.

The Oregon alum was selected 17th overall by San Francisco in the 2015 NFL Draft. He never made a Pro Bowl in his nine years with the team. But the 30-year-old edge rusher had been a dependable part of an ever-sturdy Niners defensive unit.

Armstead’s last game with 49ers could arguably be his most impactful for San Francisco. Armstead recorded a sack, 6 tackles, and 9 pressures in Super Bowl LVIII.

Armstead’s 33.5 career sacks — all with the Niners — ranks 10th all-time in team history. He departs as the 49ers’ second all-time leader in playoff sacks with 8.0 just behind Nick Bosa’s 10.0. Armstead’s 177 solo tackles also ranks 26th in 49ers history.

Armstead went viral last season for showing off one of his 49ers pay stubs. He probably won’t have trouble finding another team in free agency hoping to issue his next one.

Article Tags

Arik ArmsteadSan Francisco 49ers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus