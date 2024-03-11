49ers letting go of key defensive piece

Defensive end Arik Armstead’s almost decade-long run with the San Francisco 49ers is coming to an end.

Armstead will be released by the 49ers and explore free agency, according to a report Sunday from Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz. Armstead and the Niners reportedly “came close” to a new contract before the two sides ultimately decided to part ways.

Sources to @BleacherReport: #49ers star DL Arik Armstead has decided to become a free agent and will be released. Armstead comes off a 6 tackle, 1-sack performance in the Super Bowl, and ranks 4th in playoff sacks among all active players. His 8 playoff sacks rank second… pic.twitter.com/og5m3RsU3s — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2024

After the 49ers and DL Arik Armstead attempted but failed to work out a restructured contract, San Francisco now plans to release him, per source. Armstead now is expected to become a free agent. The two sides came close to a deal, but Armstead, as @Schultz_Report reported,… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

The Oregon alum was selected 17th overall by San Francisco in the 2015 NFL Draft. He never made a Pro Bowl in his nine years with the team. But the 30-year-old edge rusher had been a dependable part of an ever-sturdy Niners defensive unit.

Armstead’s last game with 49ers could arguably be his most impactful for San Francisco. Armstead recorded a sack, 6 tackles, and 9 pressures in Super Bowl LVIII.

Former #49ers DT Arik Armstead was a menace on Super Bowl Sunday against Patrick Mahomes recording 1 sack, 9 pressures, and 6 total tackles in a 25-22 loss to Chiefs. 📺: CBS Sports #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/CnVGVVd9Kg — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) March 11, 2024

Armstead’s 33.5 career sacks — all with the Niners — ranks 10th all-time in team history. He departs as the 49ers’ second all-time leader in playoff sacks with 8.0 just behind Nick Bosa’s 10.0. Armstead’s 177 solo tackles also ranks 26th in 49ers history.

Armstead went viral last season for showing off one of his 49ers pay stubs. He probably won’t have trouble finding another team in free agency hoping to issue his next one.