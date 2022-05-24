49ers coach has surprising comment about Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Tuesday offered a somewhat surprising comment about the Jimmy Garoppolo situation.

There has been talked all offseason (and even before that) that the Niners would be trading Garoppolo. However, Shanahan has hedged on that position.

Shanahan said that while he expects Jimmy G to be traded, that is not guaranteed.

#49ers Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy Garoppolo:

"I expect at sometime he’ll be traded but it’s not a guarantee. It went on hold when (surgery) happened." — Cam Inman (@CamInman) May 24, 2022

The 49ers moved up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select quarterback Trey Lance No. 3 overall. They have already invested heavily in him, which made it so likely they would part ways with Garoppolo. But Garoppolo’s shoulder surgery complicated trade talks and resulted in teams wanting to wait before making a deal for him. Beyond that, there is just no guarantee that a team will want Garoppolo for the $25 million he is set to make this season.

If Garoppolo is not traded, the 49ers will be in an awkward situation.