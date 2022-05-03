 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, May 2, 2022

Jimmy Garoppolo trade talks broke down for 1 key reason

May 2, 2022
by Grey Papke
Jimmy Garoppolo in pads

Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers remain in an awkward situation with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, one that apparently came about because of Garoppolo’s shoulder issues.

49ers GM John Lynch said Monday on KNBR that he felt the team had been “close” to trading Garoppolo up until the quarterback underwent shoulder surgery. At that point, interest dried up.

Garoppolo underwent surgery in early March, and it seemingly caught the rest of the league by surprise. If a team was close to trading for Garoppolo then backed off because of the surgery, they probably didn’t know that procedure was coming.

The 49ers are reportedly confused as to how they still have Garoppolo. They are prepared to move forward with Trey Lance, but the rest of the league apparently sees Garoppolo as damaged goods.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus