49ers GM John Lynch sends strong message about Brandon Aiyuk situation

The San Francisco 49ers have been exploring potential trades involving Brandon Aiyuk, but general manager John Lynch insists the team does not want to part ways with the star wide receiver.

During a Friday appearance on KNBR’s “Murph & Markus,” Lynch was asked where things stand between the 49ers and Aiyuk. The GM admitted the situation has been “frustrating” but said he is still hopeful Aiyuk will sign a long-term extension.

“I can tell you this, it’s been a long, arduous, hard process, a hard journey. We started this early and for whatever reason haven’t been able to get it across the finish line,” Lynch said, as transcribed by Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “That’s been frustrating, but the communication still has been really good both with Brandon and his agent, and we’re trying to figure out solutions. You know I’m always hopeful. I’m an optimistic person in nature, and I’m always hopeful that we’ll get there and get there soon. I can tell you, we feel the urgency to have him, the season’s approaching, and we have ample time.”

A report on Wednesday said Aiyuk’s preference all along has been to remain in San Francisco. The 49ers supposedly have the framework of a trade in place with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it seems like the ultimate goal is still to sign Aiyuk to an extension.

There were rumblings last week that the Niners had intensified their efforts to sign Aiyuk to a new contract, but Aiyuk cast some doubt on that with a comment on social media. At this point, a trade probably would have been completed if the two sides were no longer working toward a long-term deal.