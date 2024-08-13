Brandon Aiyuk close to being traded to AFC team?

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk could be close to landing with a new team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Tuesday that the 49ers and Steelers have agreed to trade compensation for Aiyuk. The Steelers have worked with Aiyuk’s representatives on a potential long-term contract extension should the trade be completed.

As Rapoport describes it, a trade between the 49ers and Steelers is “done” if San Francisco signs off on it. The Niners have also made a long-term contract extension offer to Aiyuk, so they are open to keeping the 26-year-old wideout.

Update on Brandon Aiyuk:

— The Steelers and #49ers have a deal on a potential trade and PIT is in a good place on an Aiyuk contract, sources say. If SF gives the final sign-off, it's done.

— SF has an offer out to Aiyuk on a long-term deal for him to stay. He hasn't accepted. pic.twitter.com/ZepVTfv4Nj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2024

A report on Friday claimed the 49ers had intensified their efforts to sign Aiyuk to a new contract, but Aiyuk cast some doubt on that with a comment on social media. Aiyuk’s reaction made it seem like the two sides were not close to a deal.

There has been talk that the Steelers are Aiyuk’s top choice and he might even be willing to take less money from them to help facilitate a trade. The big question was whether Pittsburgh could meet the 49ers’ demands, but it sounds like that hurdle has been cleared.

Aiyuk has also reportedly blocked a trade to at least one team, so it is possible he has been angling to wind up in Pittsburgh all along. If that’s his wish, it appears close to becoming a reality.