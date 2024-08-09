Brandon Aiyuk fires back at 49ers contract report

Brandon Aiyuk appears to be throwing some serious doubt at reports suggesting the San Francisco 49ers are making a renewed attempt to sign him to a long-term contract.

Earlier Friday, a report suggested the 49ers had intensified their efforts to try to sign Aiyuk to a new long-term deal. Aiyuk, however, seemed to cast some doubt on that report.

In an Instagram comment, Aiyuk seemed to cast some doubt on that. The wide receiver suggested that the 49ers are using the media to paint an inaccurate picture of events.

Brandon Aiyuk weighs in on the latest developments, via an Instagram comment: pic.twitter.com/LQoVDm5kEg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 9, 2024

“Niners be in the media everyday lol,” Aiyuk wrote. “It’s two options out there pick one and stop dropping reports.”

In other words, Aiyuk does not seem too convinced by this new line. It’s possible the 49ers have pushed to re-engage, but Aiyuk might not be as willing to listen as he was at earlier points in the process.

The dialogue between Aiyuk and the 49ers does not appear to have turned completely toxic. However, the wide receiver has made clear at various points during the process that he has become fairly disenchanted with the organization. Aiyuk has sought roughly $30 million a year on a new deal to put him in line with other top receivers across the league. San Francisco has balked at that demand, even though it is clear at this point there are other teams willing to give Aiyuk what he wants.

It remains possible that the two sides reconcile and come to some sort of agreement. However, there is still a huge lack of clarity here, and Aiyuk does not seem very happy with how the organization is handling things.