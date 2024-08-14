Report: Brandon Aiyuk trade being held up for 1 notable reason

Brandon Aiyuk seems closer than ever to being traded by the San Francisco 49ers, but apparently that is not the star wide receiver’s preferred outcome.

A report on Tuesday said the 49ers have the framework of a deal in place that would send Aiyuk to the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the Niners also still have a long-term contract extension offer on the table for Aiyuk, and they want to keep the 26-year-old this season and beyond.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Aiyuk has preferred to stay with the 49ers all along. Both sides have recently exchanged contract proposals, and San Francisco might be getting closer to giving Aiyuk what he wants. That is why the Niners have yet to pull the trigger on a trade.

“What I’ve been told is that Brandon Aiyuk would prefer to stay with the 49ers and has always preferred to stay with the 49ers, all things being equal,” Garafolo said. “Now, they haven’t been equal, but they did make that offer. In fact, both sides sent proposals within the past couple days or week or so and the 49ers’ number has gotten better than what it was previously.

“From my understanding, they have agreed on a lot of the main points of the deal. Their offers are in line, but it’s like there’s just one more thing that needs to be ironed out. And if that thing gets ironed out, Brandon Aiyuk signs the deal, he stays with the 49ers, he drops the trade request, and finally the Niners can put this behind them.”

From The Insiders on @nflnetwork: The #49ers and Brandon Aiyuk aren’t that far apart on a deal, which is why they haven’t pulled the trigger on a trade to the #Steelers and Aiyuk is still hoping they can clear one final hurdle in the negotiations. pic.twitter.com/hyJvFckRrn — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 13, 2024

A report on Friday claimed the 49ers had intensified their efforts to sign Aiyuk to a new contract, but Aiyuk cast some doubt on that with a comment on social media. Aiyuk’s reaction made it seem like the two sides were not close to a deal.

Aiyuk has wanted a long-term extension from the Niners all along. The question is whether the team is willing to make him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL, which would mean giving Aiyuk a contract worth at least $30 million per year.

If the two sides cannot come to an agreement, it sounds Aiyuk has Pittsburgh at the top of his trade wish list. He even reportedly blocked a trade to at least one other team.