49ers get good news on Brock Purdy elbow injury

The San Francisco 49ers got some good news regarding Brock Purdy’s elbow injury.

Purdy exited the 49ers’ Monday night loss to the Detroit Lions due to his elbow and was replaced by Joshua Dobbs. Purdy offered some concerning comments about the injury, saying that his arm felt on fire. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan also said that it seemed like a nerve issue for Purdy.

On Tuesday, Shanahan shared some good news. He said that Purdy’s injury was not serious and that the quarterback has a bruised elbow and some nerve inflammation.

#49ers QB Brock Purdy avoided serious injury to his right elbow, Kyle Shanahan says. He had a right elbow bruise with some nerve inflammation. Purdy will likely not play Sunday against Arizona, Shanahan says. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) December 31, 2024

Purdy will not play in San Francisco’s Week 18 game against the Arizona Cardinals, so either Dobbs or Brandon Allen will get the start. But the good news is this doesn’t appear to be an injury that will require surgery or extensive recovery time during the offseason.

Purdy completed his second full season as a starting QB with 3,864 yards and 20 touchdown passes. He also rushed for 323 yards and 5 touchdowns. The season was a disappointment for the Niners, who are 6-10 and will miss the playoffs. That breaks a streak of three straight seasons where they’ve reached at least the conference championship.