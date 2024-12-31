Brock Purdy reveals why he left Lions-49ers game early

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on Monday explained why he was pulled early from his team’s Week 17 contest against the Detroit Lions.

Purdy was subbed out midway through the 49ers’ final drive as his team trailed 40-28 with under two minutes left at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. He was replaced by Josh Dobbs, who scored a rushing touchdown to close out the Niners’ 40-34 loss.

After the game, Purdy explained that his departure had nothing to do with “tapping out” of the game due to fatigue. Purdy said it was because of searing pain in his elbow following a late sack.

“Basically, just my arm [felt like it] was on fire,” said Purdy. “I tried throwing a couple on the sideline, and I couldn’t at that point. It has nothing to do with tapping out of the game or anything like that. We did some tests with UCL stuff and I’m good in that regard but just got to go get imaging on it tomorrow and see the whole thing.”

Brock Purdy on his injury. Doesn’t sound good. pic.twitter.com/WBEwJqzpsS — Ryan G Hensley (@ryanghensley) December 31, 2024

Purdy went 27/35 for 377 yards with three touchdowns. But he also threw two costly interceptions in the second half that hurt the 49ers’ chances at an upset.

San Francisco will miss the postseason for the first time since 2020. But that doesn’t mean Purdy has nothing to play for. He still has to convince the 49ers that he is worth a huge contract extension this offseason.