49ers hiring ex-Seahawks rival player as assistant coach

The San Francisco 49ers are crossing over divisional lines for their new assistant coaching hire.

Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker KJ Wright made the announcement on Monday that he is joining the 49ers’ coaching staff. He will be an assistant linebackers and defensive quality control coach in San Francisco. Wright announced the news on his podcast.

Wright, 34, is a legend of the NFC West division rival Seahawks. He played in Seattle from 2011-20, won Super Bowl XLVIII with them in 2014, then made a Pro Bowl as a Seahawk in 2016. Operating as a right linebacker, Wright was an anchor of the stout Seattle defense of that era, including during their playoff victory over the 49ers in the 2013 season.

On San Francisco’s end, they have overhauled their defensive coaching staff amid their defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII last month. The team recently replaced DC Steve Wilks with Nick Sorensen and added a well-known former NFL coach to that side of the ball as well.