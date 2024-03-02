49ers adding former Chargers head coach to staff

The San Francisco 49ers will stay in-house to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position but will outsource at least one other key role.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler report that the 49ers intend to name defensive passing game specialist Nick Sorensen as their next DC, while bringing in former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley to fill a prominent role on staff.

Although the exact role being carved out for Staley is unclear, Schefter suggests that he could be given the assistant head coach title.

Sorensen joined the 49ers in 2022 as a defensive assistant and was promoted to defensive pass game coordinator and nickels coach last year. Prior to his time in San Francisco, he spent eight seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he served as their special teams coordinator.

Staley comes to the 49ers after spending the past three seasons as Chargers head coach, where he compiled an overall record of of 24-25 (0-1 in the postseason). He was fired by Los Angeles on December 15 following a 63–21 to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football.

Earlier this offseason, the 41-year-old Staley interviewed with both the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams for their vacant defensive coordinator positions.