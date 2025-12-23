49ers’ Jauan Jennings pulled savage troll job on Colts fan

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings put on his villain mask Monday during his team’s game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Jennings capped off the 49ers’ first drive of the second half with a three-yard touchdown to give San Francisco a 31-17 lead. Jennings ran straight toward the crowd, reaching the football out to a woman sitting by the railing.

The 49ers wideout then took the ball away at the last second, leaving the woman with a distressed look on her face.

Purdy to Jennings for six to open the 2nd half



SFvsIND on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/RA0hBq9bmv — NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2025

Jennings is surely getting a lump of coal in his Christmas stockings after that fake-out. It’s a good thing he didn’t do that to a child, or else he’d probably receive a permanent spot on Santa’s naughty list.

Perhaps Jennings was getting revenge for his teammate, Kendrick Bourne, who momentarily had his $500,000 bonus taken away on a successful Colts challenge earlier in the game.

While Jennings’ move was ruthless, it was still all in the spirit of good, competitive fun. After what happened between DK Metcalf and the Detroit Lions fan on Sunday, few would probably give Jennings much flak for his own playful fan interaction.