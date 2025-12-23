DK Metcalf loses $40 million in guaranteed salary after punching Lions fan

DK Metcalf’s financial situation was dealt a huge blow as punishment for punching a Detroit Lions fan.

The NFL announced Monday that the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was being suspended for two games over what was deemed detrimental conduct to the league. Metcalf is reportedly appealing the suspension, but it appears unlikely to be rescinded.

The suspension reportedly voids $40 million in guaranteed salary for Metcalf. According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, Metcalf’s contract contains a clause that deems his salary guarantees “null and void” if Metcalf “fails to practice or play with the Club for any reason,” which includes suspensions imposed by the league or team.

Metcalf was slated to make at least $20 million in guaranteed salary in each of the next two seasons. While the Steelers are unlikely to part ways with Metcalf after trading draft capital to acquire him, the team now holds all the leverage over the star wideout.

If Metcalf suffers a serious injury or starts acting out, the team could cut its losses thanks to the voided guarantees.

In his first season with Pittsburgh, Metcalf has underperformed relative to expectations. If the two-game suspension stands and ends his regular season, his 850 receiving yards would be the lowest tally of his seven-year career. DK’s 59-catch total would also be his lowest since his rookie season.

If there’s one positive for Steelers fans in all this, it’s that Metcalf may be motivated more than ever to perform on the field, given that his salary through 2027 is no longer guaranteed.