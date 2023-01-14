 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, January 14, 2023

Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs

January 14, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Jimmy Garoppolo in pads

Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers are still hoping to get Jimmy Garoppolo back from injury during their playoff run. However, even if he does return, it may not be in the role that was initially envisioned.

Garoppolo is aggressively working to return from his broken foot, potentially for the NFC Championship or Super Bowl if the 49ers can make it that far.

According to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, however, Garoppolo would be the team’s backup quarterback even if he does return; the 49ers do not want to dislodge Brock Purdy right now.

“If he returns, it is to back up Brock Purdy, not to be a starter again. This is Brock Purdy’s team moving forward,” Glazer said.

This primarily speaks to how well Purdy has done since taking over as the 49ers’ starter.

Purdy came into Saturday’s playoff game with a perfect 5-0 record. He has looked very composed running the offense, and has won over teammates and coaches.

As long as all this continues, the 49ers are wisely going to avoid messing with success.

Article Tags

Brock PurdyJimmy GaroppoloNFL Playoffs 2022San Francisco 49ers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus