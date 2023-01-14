Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers are still hoping to get Jimmy Garoppolo back from injury during their playoff run. However, even if he does return, it may not be in the role that was initially envisioned.

Garoppolo is aggressively working to return from his broken foot, potentially for the NFC Championship or Super Bowl if the 49ers can make it that far.

According to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, however, Garoppolo would be the team’s backup quarterback even if he does return; the 49ers do not want to dislodge Brock Purdy right now.

Jimmy Garoppolo is eager to get back but Brock Purdy will remain as the starter. The 49ers flew out the Seahawks groundskeeper, Sean Vanos, to help with the wet field conditions in Santa Clara. @JayGlazer has the latest ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OJ2F5iRx77 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 14, 2023

“If he returns, it is to back up Brock Purdy, not to be a starter again. This is Brock Purdy’s team moving forward,” Glazer said.

This primarily speaks to how well Purdy has done since taking over as the 49ers’ starter.

Purdy came into Saturday’s playoff game with a perfect 5-0 record. He has looked very composed running the offense, and has won over teammates and coaches.

As long as all this continues, the 49ers are wisely going to avoid messing with success.