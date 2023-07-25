49ers GM John Lynch shares big Brock Purdy update

Brock Purdy has been recovering from elbow surgery this offseason, and all signs continue to point to the quarterback being under center in Week 1.

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters on Tuesday that Purdy has been “cleared without restrictions” ahead of training camp, which begins for the team on Wednesday. Lynch said Purdy will still be on a “pitch count,” however.

John Lynch said Brock Purdy is a full go: “He’s cleared without restriction.” Kyle Shanahan adds that 49ers will never have him practice 3 days in a row pic.twitter.com/ICWSgqbltP — KNBR (@KNBR) July 25, 2023

“We’re sticking to the plan, but the great news is Brock has worked his tail off and he’s ready to go,” Lynch said.

Purdy suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow during the 49ers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. He underwent surgery in March and has seemingly hit every important bench mark for the past four months.

While the Niners still have Trey Lance and added Sam Darnold this offseason, they have made it clear that the starting job is Purdy’s as long as he is healthy. Barring a setback, he is on pace to be ready for the start of the 2023 season.

A 7th-round pick out of Iowa State in 2022, Purdy excelled as a rookie last season. He threw for 13 touchdowns and 4 interceptions over nine games and the team went 5-0 in his starts.