49ers add notable assistant to offensive coaching staff

The San Francisco 49ers are bolstering their coaching staff with a name that will be familiar to a number of NFL fans.

The 49ers are adding Klint Kubiak to their offensive staff, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Kubiak will replace former passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik, who left to become the Houston Texans’ offensive coordinator.

The #49ers are hiring Klint Kubiak to a top role on Kyle Shanahan’s offensive staff, replacing Bobby Slowik, per sources. Kubiak, the former #Vikings OC and #Broncos QB coach, steps into a spot that has been a promotion factory, with Slowik most recently becoming Houston’s OC. pic.twitter.com/kXDodotQwj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 16, 2023

Assuming Kubiak is taking on the same role, a promotion may be in his future. Both Mike LaFleur and Slowik held the position of passing game coordinator under Kyle Shanahan before landing offensive coordinator positions elsewhere.

Kubiak, the son of former Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak, has previous experience running an offense. He spent one season as offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, then moved on to run the Denver Broncos’ passing game last season. Notably, he took over as playcaller toward the end of the year in a bid by ex-coach Nathaniel Hackett to revive the struggling offense.