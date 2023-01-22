 Skip to main content
49ers mess with Brett Maher during pregame warmups

January 22, 2023
by Larry Brown
Brett Maher on the sideline

Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brett Maher (19) in the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Drama began with Brett Maher even before kickoff in Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Maher was on the field to do some pregame work and had some issues with the 49ers. Some reporters described the incident as 49ers players getting in the Cowboys kicker’s way.

Here is a video of the exchange:

Another reporter suggested that the issue stemmed from Maher warming up on the wrong side of the field.

Maher missed four extra points in his Cowboys’ 31-14 win over the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. He probably won’t have much leeway against the Niners.

Cowboys fans probably won’t be too thrilled that Maher apparently was shaky in his pregame warmups.

Brett Maher NFL Playoffs 2022 San Francisco 49ers
