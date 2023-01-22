49ers mess with Brett Maher during pregame warmups

Drama began with Brett Maher even before kickoff in Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Maher was on the field to do some pregame work and had some issues with the 49ers. Some reporters described the incident as 49ers players getting in the Cowboys kicker’s way.

Brett Maher practicing before game. Several San Francisco players mill around in front of him to disrupt his routine. Another starts talking to holder Bryan Anger. Some games have already begun. pic.twitter.com/z1PqZruZw6 — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) January 22, 2023

Here is a video of the exchange:

49ers players trying to prevent Brett Maher from kicking pregame field goals pic.twitter.com/2v1g9HnPkz — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 22, 2023

Another reporter suggested that the issue stemmed from Maher warming up on the wrong side of the field.

A little drama in Cowboys-49ers pregame: Niners apparently took offense to Cowboys kicker Brett Maher warming up on side of field, stepping in middle of his operation to interrupt drill. Niners eventually allowed Maher to resume kicking. He made next try. pic.twitter.com/zOuYIDp3El — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 22, 2023

Maher missed four extra points in his Cowboys’ 31-14 win over the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. He probably won’t have much leeway against the Niners.

Cowboys fans probably won’t be too thrilled that Maher apparently was shaky in his pregame warmups.