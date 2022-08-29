 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 29, 2022

Report: 49ers prefer not to trade Jimmy Garoppolo to 1 team

August 29, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Jimmy Garoppolo in pads

Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The trade market for Jimmy Garoppolo does not appear to be robust, and that may be because the San Francisco 49ers do not want to do business with one of the most logical suitors for the veteran quarterback.

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz said Monday that Niners general manager John Lynch does not want to trade Garoppolo to the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks.

As Schultz noted, San Francisco has not made any real progress toward trading Garoppolo. A recent report indicated that there simply may not be any teams that want him.

One of the reasons the Niners do not have much leverage is that rival teams probably do not believe they are going to keep Garoppolo on their roster as a backup. They have fully committed to Trey Lance, and they can save more than $25 million against the salary cap if they release Garoppolo before Tuesday afternoon.

The Seahawks will enter the 2022 season with Geno Smith as their starting quarterback. He beat out Drew Lock during the offseason. There had been talk all summer that they might try to upgrade, but you can understand why completing a deal with the 49ers would be a challenge.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus