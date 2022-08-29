Report: 49ers prefer not to trade Jimmy Garoppolo to 1 team

The trade market for Jimmy Garoppolo does not appear to be robust, and that may be because the San Francisco 49ers do not want to do business with one of the most logical suitors for the veteran quarterback.

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz said Monday that Niners general manager John Lynch does not want to trade Garoppolo to the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks.

As of this morning, the #49ers had not made any more progress on a Jimmy Garappolo trade, sources say. San Francisco would clear $25.5M in cap space if he’s released by tomorrow’s 4pm ET deadline. I’m also told John Lynch prefers not to face Jimmy G with the #Seahawks Week 2. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 29, 2022

As Schultz noted, San Francisco has not made any real progress toward trading Garoppolo. A recent report indicated that there simply may not be any teams that want him.

One of the reasons the Niners do not have much leverage is that rival teams probably do not believe they are going to keep Garoppolo on their roster as a backup. They have fully committed to Trey Lance, and they can save more than $25 million against the salary cap if they release Garoppolo before Tuesday afternoon.

The Seahawks will enter the 2022 season with Geno Smith as their starting quarterback. He beat out Drew Lock during the offseason. There had been talk all summer that they might try to upgrade, but you can understand why completing a deal with the 49ers would be a challenge.