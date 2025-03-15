49ers reunite with 9-time Pro Bowler

The San Francisco 49ers created a stir at the onset of free agency when they announced the release of fullback Kyle Juszczyk, a nine-time Pro Bowler who is beloved by his teammates and fans across the country.

That decision elicited a heartbreaking reaction from All-Pro tight end George Kittle, who expressed an admiration for Juszczyk dating back to their first day as teammates in 2017.

Kittle’s wife also reacted heartbreakingly, while many of his other teammates mourned the decision.

Normally, what is done can not be undone, but in this case the 49ers found a way to make things right.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the 49ers and Juszczyk have agreed to terms on a two-year, $8 million deal that will return him to San Francisco and mend the hearts of many.

Source: Nine-time Pro-Bowl FB Kyle Jusczyk is retuning to the 49ers on a two-year, $8 million deal. pic.twitter.com/JHeiqoDaYG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2025

Juszczyk spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He signed a free agent deal with the 49ers in 2017 and has earned nine straight trips to the Pro Bowl. He’s also been named an All-Pro in back-to-back seasons.

Unsurprisingly, Kittle was thrilled to learn the news of Juszczyk’s return.

Safe to say George Kittle is thrilled about Kyle Juszczyk’s return 🧃 pic.twitter.com/kW22LJ6FFR — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 15, 2025

In 189 career games, Juszczyk has hauled in 281 receptions for 2,664 yards and 18 touchdowns, adding 237 yards and six touchdowns on 67 carries.