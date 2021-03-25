49ers trying to trade for Gardner Minshew?

There have been reports this offseason that the San Francisco 49ers are looking to upgrade from Jimmy Garoppolo, but they may instead turn their attention toward bringing in a solid insurance policy for their starting quarterback.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said Wednesday that he believes the 49ers are looking to make a significant move at QB, even if it is not for a starter. He said they had “extensive talks” with Joe Flacco before Flacco signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, San Francisco may be contemplating an offer to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Garnder Minshew.

“Rumors persist that Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew II could be in their plans via trade,” Fowler said, via David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone.

Even if the 49ers keep Garoppolo, general manager John Lynch spoke recently about how they need to improve their QB depth with how much Garoppolo has been injured. Minshew has shown a lot of potential in Jacksonville, which is why he is said to be generating trade interest.

Minshew went 1-7 in eight starts in 2020, though he threw for 2,259 yards with 16 touchdown passes and five interceptions. His career margin of touchdowns to interceptions is a respectable 37 to 11, and he has clearly signaled that he feels he’s good enough to be an NFL starter. He may have to settle for a backup job for now.