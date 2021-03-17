Report: Gardner Minshew receiving trade interest

The robust offseason quarterback market is still moving in the NFL, and a new name may be appearing on it.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jacksonville Jaguars have received trade calls on quarterback Gardner Minshew. Rapoport adds that it’s too soon to tell if the Jaguars are willing to move Minshew, but that teams are at least interested.

One QB to monitor: The #Jaguars have received a few calls from teams inquiring about QB Gardner Minshew, source said. The Jax QB room is in flux, and we’ll see where this one goes. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2021

The Jaguars have the first overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, and are exceedingly likely to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, coach Urban Meyer may want to get Lawrence used to the NFL instead of throwing him in as Week 1 starter. If that’s the case, the Jaguars might want Minshew around to handle the starting job until they feel Lawrence is ready for it.

Minshew went 1-7 in eight starts in 2020, though he threw for 2,259 yards with 16 touchdown passes and five interceptions. His career margin of touchdowns to interceptions is a respectable 37 to 11, and he has clearly signaled that he feels he’s good enough to be an NFL starter. He could be a decent option for some teams with quarterback issues.