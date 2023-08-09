 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 9, 2023

Unofficial 49ers depth chart hints at team’s early plans for QB

August 8, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
Kyle Shanahan in a 49ers cap

Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks on the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers have had their quarterback position in flux for the past few seasons. With another QB battle looming for next season, the team’s unofficial depth chart might provide some clarity about what direction the Niners will go.

The 49ers have listed Brock Purdy as the team’s unofficial QB1. Trey Lance is listed as second on the depth chart, but there is a very conspicuous “–or–” between his name and that of Sam Darnold.

It’s not a huge surprise that Purdy is the first name listed at QB. There had previously been reports pegging him as the “clear favorite” to start for the 49ers as soon as his elbow is completely healed. Purdy has been a full participant throughout most of training camp and appears to have a good chance of turning the unofficial starter tag into a permanent one.

The battle behind Purdy remains an interesting one. Lance, once seen as the 49ers’ future at QB, remains in competition with Darnold for the backup spot. There was reportedly “no trade market” for Lance when the 49ers tried shopping him to another team.

The 23-year-old still possesses immense potential should he be able to stay healthy. However, the clock is ticking for Lance to finally put it all together.

Article Tags

Brock PurdySan Francisco 49ersTrey Lance
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus