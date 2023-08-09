Unofficial 49ers depth chart hints at team’s early plans for QB

The San Francisco 49ers have had their quarterback position in flux for the past few seasons. With another QB battle looming for next season, the team’s unofficial depth chart might provide some clarity about what direction the Niners will go.

The 49ers have listed Brock Purdy as the team’s unofficial QB1. Trey Lance is listed as second on the depth chart, but there is a very conspicuous “–or–” between his name and that of Sam Darnold.

The #49ers “Unofficial” Depth Chart has been released Notable: QB2: Trey Lance – OR – Sam Darnold

KR/PR: Snead, Bell, Jamison pic.twitter.com/7uSot1hkVY — Sterling Bennett (@49ers_Access) August 8, 2023

It’s not a huge surprise that Purdy is the first name listed at QB. There had previously been reports pegging him as the “clear favorite” to start for the 49ers as soon as his elbow is completely healed. Purdy has been a full participant throughout most of training camp and appears to have a good chance of turning the unofficial starter tag into a permanent one.

The battle behind Purdy remains an interesting one. Lance, once seen as the 49ers’ future at QB, remains in competition with Darnold for the backup spot. There was reportedly “no trade market” for Lance when the 49ers tried shopping him to another team.

The 23-year-old still possesses immense potential should he be able to stay healthy. However, the clock is ticking for Lance to finally put it all together.