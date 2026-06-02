Aaron Donald responds to NFL comeback rumors

Aaron Donald is doing nothing to quiet rumors that he might be interested in coming back and playing alongside Myles Garrett with the Los Angeles Rams .

Pat McAfee revealed on his show Tuesday that he had texted Donald after the Rams traded for Garrett to get his thoughts on a potential comeback. According to McAfee, the response he got was at least somewhat positive.

“I reached out to Aaron Donald . And I would like to say, according to sources, ‘It for sure got me thinking,’” McAfee revealed.

I reached out to @AaronDonald97 this morning..



According to source(s) it for sure got him thinking..



He said he's 35 and he's gotta see if that fire can light backup..



Aaron Donald and Myles Garret playing together with the Rams would be INSANE #PMSLive https://t.co/u6ioUwWsHL pic.twitter.com/6Ikj8vlFe2 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 2, 2026

Obviously, this is a long way from announcing an actual return, but it certainly leaves the door open. It also fits in with some of the hints he has been dropping on social media since the trade went down.

A pairing of Donald and Garrett on the defensive line would be a nightmare for opponents as long as Donald is anywhere close to his former self. While Donald is 35 now, he has clearly kept in shape, although three years is a long time for anyone to not play NFL football and then try it again. Perhaps he is just having some fun at our expense.

The comeback rumors might have surfaced either way even without the hints from Donald. The odds are nothing comes of it, but Rams fans can dream of a defensive line consisting of Donald and Garrett absolutely wrecking opponents.