Aaron Donald’s latest post turns head amid Myles Garrett trade to Rams

The Los Angeles Rams ’ trade for Myles Garrett has some fans daydreaming about lining him up next to Aaron Donald .

The Rams rocked the NFL landscape on Monday with a blockbuster move to acquire Garrett from the Cleveland Browns . Los Angeles gave up linebacker Jared Verse and a treasure trove of draft assets to land Garrett.

The trade led fans to check in on what Donald has been up to, given that the two could have formed arguably the most fearsome defensive duo in recent memory had the Rams icon not retired in 2024. The last post Donald uploaded on Thursday had some thinking he could potentially be ready to make a return to the field.

The post showed Donald getting a workout in with the caption “#ready,” while the song “ain’t done” by rapper Blxst played in the background.

it’s worth pointing out that in his latest IG workout post 4 days ago, Aaron Donald in his caption has “#ready” and the song is “ain’t done” by Bixst.



this can’t be a coincidence, right? #NFL #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/0WnotZXXQP — Chris Brockman🎙️ (@chrisbrockman) June 1, 2026

While Donald has not played in a game since the 2023 season, he has certainly stayed in impeccable enough shape to warrant speculation about a possible return. Donald has had to shut down rumors about a potential comeback seemingly every year.

Rams fans can only hope that the the prospect of lining up alongside Garrett could change the equation for Donald.