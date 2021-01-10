Aaron Donald gets positive news on rib injury

The Los Angeles Rams were able to win a road playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night despite injuries to several key players. Fortunately, it sounds like Aaron Donald will be available for next week’s game.

Donald left Saturday’s 30-20 win with a rib injury. The star defensive tackle appeared to be in significant pain, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported on Sunday that X-rays on Donald’s ribs were negative. The Rams are “hopeful” he will be able to play in the Divisional Round.

It goes without saying that the Rams need Donald. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year is the definition of a difference-maker, and game-planning against L.A. would be infinitely easier if Donald were unavailable.

Donald had two sacks against the Seahawks and 13.5 during the regular season. He also forced four fumbles this year.

Rams quarterback John Wolford also left Saturday’s game after suffering a frightening neck injury, and reports on him have also been positive. Jared Goff, who is recovering from thumb surgery, came on in relief and led L.A. to a win. Goff is expected to start next week. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who suffered a knee injury, is also said to be fine.

The Rams will focus on getting healthy as they await their next opponent.

Photo: The 61st Contingency Response Wing/Flickr via CC-by-S.A. 2.0