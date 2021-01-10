John Wolford neck injury update: QB released from hospital

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford left Saturday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a frightening injury, but fortunately it sounds like he is going to be just fine.

Wolford was taken from the game to a local hospital and treated for a neck injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the 25-year-old did not stay overnight and was able to return to L.A. with the Rams.

After spending Saturday afternoon at the hospital, Rams’ QB John Wolford returned to LA last night with the team, per source. Both Rams’ QBs, Wolford (neck) and Jared Goff (thumb) are banged up, but in words of one source both “should be OK.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2021

That is certainly a good sign. Wolford was hit in the head by Seahawks safety Jamal Adams on a tackle in the first quarter of the game (video here). He was examined on the field by the team’s medical staff and then taken straight to the locker room.

Jared Goff took over for Wolford and led the Rams to a 30-20 win. Goff did not start the game due to a thumb injury, but he was still able to play effectively. He will likely start L.A.’s second playoff game even if Wolford is cleared.