Cooper Kupp injury update: Rams WR has knee contusion

The Los Angeles Rams were hit hard by injuries in Saturday’s win over Seattle, but there is some good news on Cooper Kupp.

Kupp had a non-contact knee injury late in the Rams’ 30-20 win over the Seahawks in their NFC Wild Card Game.

Non-contact injury for Cooper Kupp at the end of the game? pic.twitter.com/RzEIKAQTQ2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 10, 2021

He left the game and was examined on the team’s bench, which led to some concern.

Cooper Kupp is getting his leg checked out on the sideline after a non-contact injury. pic.twitter.com/8ocJfMvhxw — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 10, 2021

Kupp missed part of the 2018 season after suffering a torn ACL. His knee injury history made many worried after he left the game. But the good news is NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo says all indications are the injury is nothing major and Kupp should be fine.

All indications are nothing major for #Rams WR Cooper Kupp. Knee contusion. Should be fine. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 10, 2021

Kupp had four catches for 78 yards in the Rams’ win, including a 44-yard play downfield where he made a great adjustment to catch the ball. The Rams need him and everyone else available as they advance in the playoffs. Quarterback Jared Goff is recovering from thumb surgery; John Wolford has a neck injury; and Aaron Donald got hurt on Saturday too.