Aaron Donald reveals biggest reason he decided to retire

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald will no longer be terrorizing opposing offenses next season. He recently revealed why.

Donald last week announced his retirement from the NFL after a 10-year career. In his decade-long career, Donald built up a resume that stacks up with some of the sport’s all-time greats.

But after playing the sport at the highest level for so long, Donald admitted that he wa “burnt out.”

On Wednesday, Donald posted a 55-second teaser on X from his first interview since his retirement announcement. In the brief snippet from the sitdown, Donald said that he had lost the passion that had driven him throughout his career.

“I’m complete. I’m full. I think the passion to play the game is no longer there for me,” said Donald. “I will always love football. But to think about going through another camp and another 17-game season, I just don’t have the urge to want to push myself do that no more. I’m burnt out.”

Donald added that he felt like he no longer had anything to prove. The lengthy list of accolades he’s accrued over the years certainly backs that up.

Donald made the Pro Bowl in every season of his career. The Rams legend was named 1st-team All-Pro eight times and won Defensive Player of the Year three times. Donald was also pivotal in both of the Rams’ recent Super Bowl runs.

Donald wants to ride off into the sunset. Quarterbacks from other teams appear to be very content to let Donald do just that.