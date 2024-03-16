Kyler Murray had perfect 2-word reaction to Aaron Donald’s retirement

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said the quiet part out loud about Aaron Donald’s retirement.

On Friday, Donald announced that his NFL career was coming to an end after 10 seasons. The Los Angeles Rams star shared a heartfelt post thanking everyone who was a part of his journey.

Donald, a shoo-in to be a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, unsurprisingly received an outpouring of love and support from players and fans alike.

Murray showed his respect for Donald in a different way. The Cardinals QB went viral on X for expressing relief that Donald was no longer going to be lurking on the Rams’ defensive line.

“THANK GOD.” wrote Murray in response to Donald’s farewell post.

THANK GOD.😂😅🫡 — Kyler Murray (@K1) March 15, 2024

Murray did follow up ten minutes later with another, more serious post to honor Donald. But Murray still ended his message by asking Donald never to come back.

Honored to have competed against the best of All-Time! @AaronDonald97 Enjoy ya retirement and plz don’t come back.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DcVhCMw0vv — Kyler Murray (@K1) March 15, 2024

Murray has grown well-acquainted with Donald given that the Rams and Cardinals play in the same division. Murray has just one win across nine career games played against the Rams.

Donald has sacked Murray seven times and has 11 quarterbacks hits against the Cardinals star. The memory of Donald’s 3-sack performance in a 30-23 Rams win on December 13, 2021 is probably still vivid in Murray’s mind.

Murray and every other quarterback in the league can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that Donald will no longer be trying to tackle them on an NFL field.